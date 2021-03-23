The key reasons why Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) is -36.58% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) started the day on March 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.00% at $24.55. During the day, the stock rose to $26.18 and sunk to $24.45 before settling in for the price of $25.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUBY posted a 52-week range of $3.83-$38.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.72.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s CLO & Corp. Secretary sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 20.24, making the entire transaction reach 505,965 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Director sold 26,704 for 14.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 398,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,690,012 in total.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in the upcoming year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.76.

In the same vein, RUBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.41% While, its Average True Range was 4.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 299.20% that was higher than 180.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

