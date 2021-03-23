Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.10

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) started the day on March 22, 2021, with a price increase of 3.62% at $2.29. During the day, the stock rose to $2.45 and sunk to $2.14 before settling in for the price of $2.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRCH posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$4.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -34.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $317.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. It has generated 48,345 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,195,474. The stock had 0.48 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -421.73, operating margin was -2245.46 and Pretax Margin of -6609.76.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director bought 1,630,434 shares at the rate of 0.46, making the entire transaction reach 750,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,894,769.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6609.76 while generating a return on equity of -92.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.30%.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1058.97.

In the same vein, TRCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 29.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.70% that was lower than 190.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

