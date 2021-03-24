Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.66

By Zach King
Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) open the trading on March 23, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.19% to $50.51. During the day, the stock rose to $51.66 and sunk to $50.33 before settling in for the price of $51.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MO posted a 52-week range of $30.95-$51.72.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 470.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7100 employees. It has generated 2,935,352 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 628,028. The stock had 102.92 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.84, operating margin was +73.88 and Pretax Margin of +33.06.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Tobacco industry. Altria Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 61.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO sold 11,500 shares at the rate of 40.98, making the entire transaction reach 471,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,319.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.40 while generating a return on equity of 98.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 470.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.94, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.39.

In the same vein, MO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

[Altria Group Inc., MO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.00% that was higher than 21.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

