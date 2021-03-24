Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -1.23

By Zach King
Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) open the trading on March 23, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.96% to $2.18. During the day, the stock rose to $2.44 and sunk to $2.13 before settling in for the price of $2.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTC posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$7.75.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27 employees. It has generated 18,074 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,815. The stock had 1.01 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.99, operating margin was -1662.70 and Pretax Margin of -1703.07.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Astrotech Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 12.60% institutional ownership.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1703.07 while generating a return on equity of -498.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astrotech Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10%.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 80.51.

In the same vein, ASTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99.

Technical Analysis of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

[Astrotech Corporation, ASTC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.52% that was higher than 112.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

