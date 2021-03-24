Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Moves 5.12% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price increase of 5.12% at $7.80. During the day, the stock rose to $8.1973 and sunk to $7.10 before settling in for the price of $7.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYRO posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$11.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.95.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Ayro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ayro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.94, and its Beta score is 4.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 266.29.

In the same vein, AYRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.82% that was lower than 158.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.