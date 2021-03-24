BlackBerry Limited (BB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.98% at $10.07. During the day, the stock rose to $10.69 and sunk to $10.02 before settling in for the price of $10.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.18-$28.77.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -281.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $562.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $555.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3647 employees. It has generated 375,870 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,935. The stock had 4.54 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.19, operating margin was -16.25 and Pretax Margin of -14.23.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s EVP, Ent. Products & VAS sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 12.95, making the entire transaction reach 259,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,462. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 32,954 for 13.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 428,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2020, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -14.62 while generating a return on equity of -5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -281.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 99.69.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 54.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.75% that was lower than 148.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 11.7 million

Zach King - 0
Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) flaunted slowness of -2.41% at $4.46, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

ConocoPhillips (COP) recent quarterly performance of 26.18% is not showing the real picture

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2021, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.01% to $51.71....
Read more
Top Picks

Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.66

Zach King - 0
Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) open the trading on March 23, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.19% to $50.51. During...
Read more
Top Picks

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
As on March 23, 2021, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) started slowly as it slid -5.92% to $8.27. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as KeyCorp (KEY) last week performance was -5.17%

Zach King - 0
KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) flaunted slowness of -3.31% at $19.26, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2021. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Top Picks

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) volume hits 13.58 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) flaunted slowness of -4.86% at $45.64, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2021. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.