Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) recent quarterly performance of 76.11% is not showing the real picture

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2021, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) had a quiet start as it plunged 0.00% to $1.99. During the day, the stock rose to $2.04 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTXR posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$2.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6093, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2082.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.80%, in contrast to 7.00% institutional ownership.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by -$0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, CTXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.72 million was inferior to the volume of 15.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.1938.

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.24% that was lower than 92.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

