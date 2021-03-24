Coupang Inc. (CPNG) went up 2.54% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 23, 2021, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.54% to $46.00. During the day, the stock rose to $47.14 and sunk to $44.65 before settling in for the price of $44.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $42.70-$69.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $827.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.14 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 50000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.60, operating margin was -4.41 and Pretax Margin of -3.97.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 28,571 shares at the rate of 35.00, making the entire transaction reach 999,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,131. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director bought 28,571 for 35.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 999,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,571 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.97.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.30%.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.45.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coupang Inc., CPNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.75 million was lower the volume of 15.16 million, it posted the year before.

