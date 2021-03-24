Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) EPS is poised to hit -0.25 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
As on March 23, 2021, Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) started slowly as it slid -11.58% to $3.97. During the day, the stock rose to $4.43 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $4.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSS posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$13.50.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -230.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 100 employees. It has generated 194,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,891. The stock had 6.04 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.84, operating margin was -14.84 and Pretax Margin of -15.53.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Document Security Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.92%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 39,785 shares at the rate of 0.18, making the entire transaction reach 7,316 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,457,378. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23, Company’s 10% Owner bought 30,000,000 for 0.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,400,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,417,593 in total.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -14.89 while generating a return on equity of -29.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Document Security Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -230.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.28.

In the same vein, DSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Document Security Systems Inc., DSS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.77 million was better the volume of 4.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.41% that was higher than 97.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

