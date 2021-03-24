eMagin Corporation (EMAN) volume hits 1.23 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.05% at $3.69. During the day, the stock rose to $4.03 and sunk to $3.67 before settling in for the price of $3.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMAN posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$5.42.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $227.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 96 employees. It has generated 282,923 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -110,077. The stock had 5.50 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.63, operating margin was -23.51 and Pretax Margin of -38.91.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. eMagin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 15.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 183,105 shares at the rate of 4.07, making the entire transaction reach 745,237 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,320. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,444 for 4.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,674. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,425 in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.91 while generating a return on equity of -67.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -68.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eMagin Corporation (EMAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.83.

In the same vein, EMAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.66% that was lower than 118.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

