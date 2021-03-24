eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) EPS growth this year is 369.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Steve Mayer
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.57% at $46.29. During the day, the stock rose to $51.2059 and sunk to $45.84 before settling in for the price of $51.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$90.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 140.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 369.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.25.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 900 workers. It has generated 1,998,094 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,590. The stock had 34.21 Receivables turnover and 10.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.88, operating margin was +1.76 and Pretax Margin of +1.75.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 21.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 51.70, making the entire transaction reach 775,543 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 50.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 509,374. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.73 while generating a return on equity of 32.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 369.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $226.91, and its Beta score is 3.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.74.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.23% While, its Average True Range was 6.39.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.79% that was higher than 102.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

