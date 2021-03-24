Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.30M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.59% at $38.67. During the day, the stock rose to $41.07 and sunk to $37.62 before settling in for the price of $40.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $2.25-$69.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.10.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4170 employees. It has generated 38,878 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -44,811. The stock had 7.88 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.67, operating margin was -104.89 and Pretax Margin of -113.41.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Jumia Technologies AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 29.80% institutional ownership.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -115.26 while generating a return on equity of -75.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.91.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.14% While, its Average True Range was 5.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.15% that was higher than 131.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

