Koss Corporation (KOSS) volume hits 1.46 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -12.82% at $20.75. During the day, the stock rose to $25.4699 and sunk to $20.4001 before settling in for the price of $23.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOSS posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$127.45.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $158.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. It has generated 494,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,584. The stock had 6.07 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was -2.64 and Pretax Margin of -2.53.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Koss Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.60%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s President and CEO sold 4,122 shares at the rate of 29.99, making the entire transaction reach 123,619 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Vice President – Sales sold 29,000 for 28.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 828,580. This particular insider is now the holder of 217,161 in total.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.54 while generating a return on equity of -3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koss Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.20%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koss Corporation (KOSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $220.74, and its Beta score is -2.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.82.

In the same vein, KOSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Koss Corporation (KOSS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.01% While, its Average True Range was 5.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 277.15% that was lower than 405.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

