Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) EPS growth this year is 45.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) established initial surge of 5.03% at $8.98, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $11.37 and sunk to $8.41 before settling in for the price of $8.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KUKE posted a 52-week range of $5.57-$15.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $277.66 million.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 108 employees. It has generated 195,714 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,182. The stock had 0.96 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.07, operating margin was +45.12 and Pretax Margin of +45.09.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +38.41 while generating a return on equity of 22.42.

Kuke Music Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.30%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.91.

Technical Analysis of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kuke Music Holding Limited, KUKE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.