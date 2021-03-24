No matter how cynical the overall market is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) performance over the last week is recorded -3.96%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.64% at $9.21. During the day, the stock rose to $9.66 and sunk to $9.20 before settling in for the price of $9.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $4.11-$14.90.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $873.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $862.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.57.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5655 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.47, operating margin was +38.70 and Pretax Margin of +30.33.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.58 while generating a return on equity of 25.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.19, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.35.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.32% that was lower than 55.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

