Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) plunge -6.43% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -8.17% at $25.62. During the day, the stock rose to $27.501 and sunk to $25.10 before settling in for the price of $27.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$39.24.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 117.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -318.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $577.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.06.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.60%, in contrast to 49.30% institutional ownership.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -318.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.67.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.77.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.80% that was higher than 101.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) volume hits 1.46 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price increase of 2.39% at $2.57. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) last month performance of -22.11% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
As on March 23, 2021, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) started slowly as it slid -1.72% to $261.55. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Company News

Aphria Inc. (APHA) is 8.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) flaunted slowness of -3.41% at $18.12, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) as it 5-day change was -4.91%

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2021, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.06%...
Read more
Company News

United States Steel Corporation (X) EPS growth this year is -61.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) open the trading on March 23, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.86% to $19.86....
Read more
Company News

MP Materials Corp. (MP) went down -18.27% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) started the day on March 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -18.27% at $36.90. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.