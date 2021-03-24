Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is predicted to post EPS of 0.46 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Zach King
As on March 23, 2021, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) started slowly as it slid -1.86% to $20.06. During the day, the stock rose to $20.505 and sunk to $19.935 before settling in for the price of $20.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $7.60-$22.61.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $959.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $956.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19406 employees. It has generated 327,064 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.92 and Pretax Margin of +20.70.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 75.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s SEVP sold 56,147 shares at the rate of 20.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,135,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 219,667. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s SEVP & COO sold 40,000 for 19.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 761,456. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,187 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +17.24 while generating a return on equity of 6.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in the upcoming year.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.51, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.30.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Regions Financial Corporation, RF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.21 million was better the volume of 9.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.05% that was lower than 35.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

