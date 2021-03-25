A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) as it 5-day change was 6.57%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 24, 2021, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to $18.48. During the day, the stock rose to $19.16 and sunk to $18.38 before settling in for the price of $18.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFLY posted a 52-week range of $9.34-$29.13.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.04.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 73.71.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.61% that was lower than 104.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.