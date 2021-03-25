AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 14-day ATR is 0.30: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) started the day on March 24, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.06% at $16.55. During the day, the stock rose to $16.85 and sunk to $16.55 before settling in for the price of $16.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $8.82-$16.79.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $545.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $534.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 50 employees. It has generated 6,820,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,320,000. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +162.46 and Pretax Margin of -78.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 55.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 5,138 shares at the rate of 16.55, making the entire transaction reach 85,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,608. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s Director sold 2,741 for 14.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,074. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,313 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -78.01 while generating a return on equity of -2.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.14.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.96% that was lower than 15.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.