Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) latest performance of 3.06% is not what was on cards

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) open the trading on March 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.06% to $4.04. During the day, the stock rose to $4.75 and sunk to $3.8601 before settling in for the price of $3.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCLI posted a 52-week range of $3.10-$17.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.52.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.77%, in contrast to 23.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16, this organization’s EVP and COO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 12.95, making the entire transaction reach 64,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16, Company’s Member of 10% owner group sold 7,823 for 13.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,351. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,053 in total.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.43) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -273.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in the upcoming year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45.

In the same vein, BCLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

[Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., BCLI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.69% that was lower than 212.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.