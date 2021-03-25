Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) return on Assets touches -103.12: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
As on March 24, 2021, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) started slowly as it slid -11.98% to $4.48. During the day, the stock rose to $5.09 and sunk to $4.46 before settling in for the price of $5.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$13.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $426.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 63 workers. It has generated 9,281 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -367,755. The stock had 0.96 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -120.84, operating margin was -3602.19 and Pretax Margin of -3976.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -3962.55 while generating a return on equity of -147.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 710.75.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.91 million was lower the volume of 15.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.15% that was lower than 127.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

