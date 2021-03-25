Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) recent quarterly performance of -27.40% is not showing the real picture

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) started the day on March 24, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.92% at $25.52. During the day, the stock rose to $28.81 and sunk to $25.40 before settling in for the price of $28.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$47.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.69.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 409.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70912.43.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.99.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.56% that was lower than 137.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.