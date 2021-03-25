My Size Inc. (MYSZ) average volume reaches $817.19K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) started the day on March 24, 2021, with a price increase of 3.28% at $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.27 and sunk to $1.21 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYSZ posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$3.48.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4804, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2324.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. It has generated 8,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -725,402. The stock had 0.81 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.05, operating margin was -9507.94 and Pretax Margin of -8725.40.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. My Size Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.28%, in contrast to 5.91% institutional ownership.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2007, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8725.40 while generating a return on equity of -167.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for My Size Inc. (MYSZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 63.35.

In the same vein, MYSZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34.

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.1814.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.85% that was higher than 105.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.