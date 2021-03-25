No matter how cynical the overall market is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) performance over the last week is recorded -14.29%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) open the trading on March 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.77% to $1.56. During the day, the stock rose to $1.74 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPE posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $315.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7570, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1424.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 14.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s CFO sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 1.83, making the entire transaction reach 73,048 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,315.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -132.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, AMPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

[Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1851.

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.57% that was lower than 150.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

