Ouster Inc. (OUST) Open at price of $9.77: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 24, 2021, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) had a quiet start as it plunged -15.02% to $8.15. During the day, the stock rose to $9.89 and sunk to $7.80 before settling in for the price of $9.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $9.21-$17.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $198.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.66.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.60.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ouster Inc., OUST]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.93 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.50% that was higher than 88.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

