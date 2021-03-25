Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as XL Fleet Corp. (XL) last week performance was -23.88%

As on March 24, 2021, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) started slowly as it slid -9.94% to $9.88. During the day, the stock rose to $11.01 and sunk to $9.82 before settling in for the price of $10.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XL posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$35.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.28.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. XL Fleet Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.77%, in contrast to 8.66% institutional ownership.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for XL Fleet Corp. (XL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 133.08.

In the same vein, XL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [XL Fleet Corp., XL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.22 million was lower the volume of 8.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of XL Fleet Corp. (XL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.59% that was lower than 148.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.