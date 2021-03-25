QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.37

By Steve Mayer
Markets

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) open the trading on March 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.03% to $127.18. During the day, the stock rose to $133.06 and sunk to $127.11 before settling in for the price of $132.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $62.19-$167.94.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 41000 employees. It has generated 573,927 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 126,780. The stock had 7.27 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.67, operating margin was +26.46 and Pretax Margin of +24.30.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 44 shares at the rate of 164.74, making the entire transaction reach 7,249 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s President sold 73,220 for 148.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,889,139. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,753 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.1) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +22.09 while generating a return on equity of 94.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.72, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.33.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

[QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.77% While, its Average True Range was 4.57.

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.69% that was higher than 38.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

