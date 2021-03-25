The key reasons why Root Inc. (ROOT) is -58.38% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) started the day on March 24, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.05% at $12.27. During the day, the stock rose to $12.9385 and sunk to $11.91 before settling in for the price of $12.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROOT posted a 52-week range of $10.45-$29.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.05.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Root Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.80%, in contrast to 85.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 36,427 shares at the rate of 11.09, making the entire transaction reach 403,975 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 213,573 for 11.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,355,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,427 in total.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.71) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Root Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.88 in the upcoming year.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Root Inc. (ROOT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.30.

In the same vein, ROOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Root Inc. (ROOT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

