Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) last month volatility was 11.25%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 24, 2021, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.45% to $2.04. During the day, the stock rose to $2.19 and sunk to $2.01 before settling in for the price of $2.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$15.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 78.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.88.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1 employees. It has generated 245,680 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,918. The stock had 69.93 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.49, operating margin was +24.58 and Pretax Margin of -23.53.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.35 while generating a return on equity of -14.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -114.05, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Top Ships Inc., TOPS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.21 million was inferior to the volume of 6.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.42% that was lower than 133.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is -52.75% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) open the trading on March 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.87% to $64.50. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) performance over the last week is recorded -16.33%

Sana Meer - 0
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) started the day on March 24, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.95% at $23.72. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) 14-day ATR is 0.23: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
As on March 24, 2021, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) started slowly as it slid -6.36% to $1.62. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $40.97: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) flaunted slowness of -12.54% at $35.78, as the Stock market unbolted on March 24, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) volume hits 5.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) open the trading on March 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.48% to $51.78....
Read more
Analyst Insights

Vistra Corp. (VST) Open at price of $16.66: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) started the day on March 24, 2021, with a price increase of 0.72% at $16.82. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.