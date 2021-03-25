UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) 14-day ATR is 0.76: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE: UWMC) open the trading on March 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.67% to $8.13. During the day, the stock rose to $8.69 and sunk to $8.01 before settling in for the price of $8.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UWMC posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$14.38.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.63 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.27.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry. UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director bought 60,000 shares at the rate of 7.97, making the entire transaction reach 478,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,000.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66.

In the same vein, UWMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)

[UWM Holdings Corporation Class, UWMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.60% that was lower than 61.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

