111 Inc. (YI) 14-day ATR is 2.35: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) flaunted slowness of -3.14% at $13.90, as the Stock market unbolted on March 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $14.20 and sunk to $13.02 before settling in for the price of $14.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YI posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$45.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.86.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1932 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.46, operating margin was -5.86 and Pretax Margin of -5.69.

111 Inc. (YI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.57 while generating a return on equity of -79.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

111 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 111 Inc. (YI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09.

In the same vein, YI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 111 Inc. (YI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [111 Inc., YI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.53% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of 111 Inc. (YI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.30% that was lower than 126.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

