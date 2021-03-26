17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) latest performance of 0.38% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
As on March 25, 2021, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.38% to $7.85. During the day, the stock rose to $8.5494 and sunk to $7.2001 before settling in for the price of $7.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $7.81-$23.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2613 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.71, operating margin was -103.07 and Pretax Margin of -103.52.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.31%, in contrast to 10.30% institutional ownership.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -103.52 while generating a return on equity of -112.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.41.

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [17 Education & Technology Group Inc., YQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was lower the volume of 1.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

