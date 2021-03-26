AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) last month volatility was 9.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 25, 2021, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.82% to $1.68. During the day, the stock rose to $1.73 and sunk to $1.58 before settling in for the price of $1.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$2.94.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $205.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0856, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5576.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 54 employees. It has generated 100,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -747,759. The stock had 8.15 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.37, operating margin was -747.10 and Pretax Margin of -745.48.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 24.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,547 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 10,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,757.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -745.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.07.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.77 million was inferior to the volume of 6.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.1791.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.69% that was lower than 122.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

