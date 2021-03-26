BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) return on Assets touches -205.63: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.50% to $3.55. During the day, the stock rose to $3.6344 and sunk to $3.26 before settling in for the price of $3.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKYI posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$20.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -10.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 15 workers. It has generated 151,169 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -972,580. The stock had 2.43 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -14.66, operating margin was -289.40 and Pretax Margin of -643.37.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. BIO-key International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,780 shares at the rate of 3.34, making the entire transaction reach 5,945 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,458. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for 3.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,678 in total.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -643.37 while generating a return on equity of -356.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIO-key International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.29.

In the same vein, BKYI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

[BIO-key International Inc., BKYI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.06% that was higher than 73.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.