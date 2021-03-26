Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.23% at $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.77 before settling in for the price of $1.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DARE posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$3.85.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1556, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3923.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 12.00% institutional ownership.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -398.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, DARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1869.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.08% that was lower than 125.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) return on Assets touches -30.92: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.80% to $8.43. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

KBR Inc. (KBR) average volume reaches $1.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
As on March 25, 2021, KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.61% to $35.55. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) volume hits 6.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) established initial surge of 8.19% at $144.90, as the Stock market unbolted on March 25, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Moves 0.15% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 25, 2021, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.15%...
Read more
Top Picks

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) latest performance of -1.95% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.95% to $205.44. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.84M

Zach King - 0
Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.44% at $18.03. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.