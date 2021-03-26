Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.20M

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on March 25, 2021, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.97% to $8.30. During the day, the stock rose to $8.45 and sunk to $8.16 before settling in for the price of $8.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENIA posted a 52-week range of $5.55-$8.94.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $30.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 16731 workers. It has generated 569,982,344 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,043,870. The stock had 3.56 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.45, operating margin was +17.26 and Pretax Margin of +14.48.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Enel Americas S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.00%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +6.85 while generating a return on equity of 9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enel Americas S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.31, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.23.

In the same vein, ENIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enel Americas S.A., ENIA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.28 million was better the volume of 1.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.40% that was higher than 25.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

