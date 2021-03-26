GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) 14-day ATR is 0.80: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price increase of 0.48% at $10.43. During the day, the stock rose to $10.60 and sunk to $10.16 before settling in for the price of $10.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSAH posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$16.66.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $965.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.92.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -7.52.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.00%.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80.

In the same vein, GSAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.30% that was higher than 52.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

