Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) 20 Days SMA touch -11.71%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.86% to $2.04. During the day, the stock rose to $2.13 and sunk to $1.91 before settling in for the price of $2.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPTX posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$3.24.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. It has generated 50,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -927,233. The stock had 11.63 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1902.60 and Pretax Margin of -1834.40.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.04%, in contrast to 54.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,750,000 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,476,496.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1854.47 while generating a return on equity of -123.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.50.

In the same vein, LPTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

[Leap Therapeutics Inc., LPTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.83% that was higher than 76.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

