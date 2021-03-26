Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) volume hits 1.01 million: A New Opening for Investors

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price increase of 17.15% at $10.11. During the day, the stock rose to $10.35 and sunk to $7.12 before settling in for the price of $8.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NM posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$15.42.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.15.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 401 employees. It has generated 1,203,115 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -468,808. The stock had 5.59 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.30, operating margin was +15.98 and Pretax Margin of -35.17.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.20%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2019, the organization reported -$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$2.76) by $1.6. This company achieved a net margin of -38.97 while generating a return on equity of -127.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.93.

In the same vein, NM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.09.

Technical Analysis of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.85% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 220.83% that was higher than 141.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.