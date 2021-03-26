No matter how cynical the overall market is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) performance over the last week is recorded -5.41%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 25, 2021, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) set off with pace as it heaved 5.67% to $28.13. During the day, the stock rose to $28.40 and sunk to $25.90 before settling in for the price of $26.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $6.53-$30.99.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -212.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.30.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6500 employees. It has generated 101,598 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,656. The stock had 28.35 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.22, operating margin was +0.23 and Pretax Margin of -7.78.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 10,400 shares at the rate of 29.73, making the entire transaction reach 309,192 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,180. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 4,077 for 29.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,209. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,678 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.57 while generating a return on equity of -17.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -212.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 90.91.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.44 million was inferior to the volume of 5.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.76% that was higher than 41.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.