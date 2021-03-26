No matter how cynical the overall market is Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) performance over the last week is recorded 34.37%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 25, 2021, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 36.68% to $4.77. During the day, the stock rose to $7.15 and sunk to $4.72 before settling in for the price of $3.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APOP posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$5.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.73.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.03%, in contrast to 27.16% institutional ownership.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted -$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$1.17. This company achieved a return on equity of -117.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56.

In the same vein, APOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., APOP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.55 million was better the volume of 2.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.38% that was higher than 116.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

