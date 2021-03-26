Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Immutep Limited (IMMP) last week performance was 23.91%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 25, 2021, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 39.92% to $3.68. During the day, the stock rose to $4.16 and sunk to $3.01 before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMP posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$7.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $238.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.09.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -284.85 and Pretax Margin of -179.90.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -179.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immutep Limited (IMMP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, IMMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Immutep Limited, IMMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.71 million was better the volume of 2.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Immutep Limited (IMMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.45% that was lower than 200.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

