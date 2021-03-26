Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) last week performance was -6.10%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.12% at $116.73. During the day, the stock rose to $117.86 and sunk to $107.15 before settling in for the price of $116.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWST posted a 52-week range of $25.72-$214.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $154.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.49.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 525 employees. It has generated 171,619 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -266,535. The stock had 4.68 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.85, operating margin was -130.50 and Pretax Margin of -154.88.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s See Remarks sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 132.61, making the entire transaction reach 2,652,189 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 420,987. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,000 for 139.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 279,435. This particular insider is now the holder of 268,556 in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -155.31 while generating a return on equity of -57.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.90% and is forecasted to reach -2.86 in the upcoming year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.58.

In the same vein, TWST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.35% While, its Average True Range was 13.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.73% that was higher than 109.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

