Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) last week performance was -4.10%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price increase of 1.09% at $19.41. During the day, the stock rose to $19.48 and sunk to $18.53 before settling in for the price of $19.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRT posted a 52-week range of $7.29-$22.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $330.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.69.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director sold 17,381,740 shares at the rate of 20.15, making the entire transaction reach 350,156,890 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,880,215. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 17,381,740 for 20.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,156,890. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,880,215 in total.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in the upcoming year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.04.

In the same vein, VRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.54% that was higher than 31.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.