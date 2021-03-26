Polar Power Inc. (POLA) last month volatility was 16.56%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 23.18% to $12.38. During the day, the stock rose to $12.6982 and sunk to $9.36 before settling in for the price of $10.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POLA posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$30.82.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -377.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.22.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 132 employees. It has generated 187,887 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,642. The stock had 5.16 Receivables turnover and 1.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.67, operating margin was -16.05 and Pretax Margin of -16.31.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Polar Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.72%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -16.31 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -377.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.81.

In the same vein, POLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

[Polar Power Inc., POLA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.65% that was lower than 185.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

