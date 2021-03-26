Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) EPS growth this year is -3700.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 25, 2021, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) started slowly as it slid -4.43% to $15.96. During the day, the stock rose to $16.57 and sunk to $15.29 before settling in for the price of $16.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSI posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$26.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3700.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.73.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 20.33, making the entire transaction reach 101,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3700.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.16.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.54 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.45% that was higher than 74.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.