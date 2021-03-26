Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) volume hits 2.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.01% to $30.36. During the day, the stock rose to $30.90 and sunk to $28.17 before settling in for the price of $30.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $29.00-$44.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.00 billion.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 504 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.21, operating margin was +21.24 and Pretax Margin of +19.24.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 12.10% institutional ownership.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.26.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

[Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.45% While, its Average True Range was 3.16.