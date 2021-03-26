Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) PE Ratio stood at $10.81: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 25, 2021, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.03% to $26.30. During the day, the stock rose to $26.37 and sunk to $25.11 before settling in for the price of $25.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFM posted a 52-week range of $16.85-$28.00.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 33000 employees. It has generated 196,023 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,711. The stock had 328.74 Receivables turnover and 2.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.86, operating margin was +6.05 and Pretax Margin of +5.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,557 shares at the rate of 23.17, making the entire transaction reach 175,096 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,899. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s VP, Controller sold 419 for 23.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,708. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,803 in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 39.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.81, and its Beta score is 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.35.

In the same vein, SFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., SFM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.99 million was better the volume of 2.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.37% that was lower than 36.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.