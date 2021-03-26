Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.96

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on March 25, 2021, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.17% to $18.80. During the day, the stock rose to $18.84 and sunk to $18.55 before settling in for the price of $18.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $13.00-$19.45.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.87 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.82 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95219 employees. It has generated 423,083 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,655. The stock had 4.59 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +10.54 and Pretax Margin of +7.34.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Vodafone Group Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.47, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vodafone Group Plc, VOD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.89 million was better the volume of 3.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.53% that was lower than 27.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) recent quarterly performance of -0.66% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price increase of 3.42% at $4.53. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) flaunted slowness of -0.99% at $40.05, as the Stock market unbolted on March 25, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) EPS is poised to hit 0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 25, 2021, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.48%...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as American International Group Inc. (AIG) last week performance was -2.76%

Steve Mayer - 0
American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.36% to $46.50. During the...
Read more
Markets

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) 20 Days SMA touch -4.42%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) started the day on March 25, 2021, with a price increase of 7.84% at $56.95. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.47 million

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 25, 2021, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.00% to $3.85. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.