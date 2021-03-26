Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.51 million

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) open the trading on March 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.83% to $12.19. During the day, the stock rose to $12.70 and sunk to $10.86 before settling in for the price of $11.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $11.51-$25.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $626.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3355 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.28, operating margin was -51.26 and Pretax Margin of -51.24.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.23) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -51.37 while generating a return on equity of -64.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.72.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

[Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

